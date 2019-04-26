BREAKING! Sonko Rescue Team To Acquire New Chopper For Airlifting Flood Victims

By Rahab Kamau

Nairobi Governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO has announced that his foundation SONKO RESCUE TEAM will acquire a chopper that will be used to airlift flood victims.

Speaking yesterday at Sonko Rescue Team headquarters, the flamboyant Nairobi governor said he will not stand seeing helpless Kenyans swept by the floods.

The Nairobi boss said he feels pained whenever he sees on television women and children being swept away by the floods because they cannot save themselves.

He gave a recent case study of Suswa along the Maimahiu Narok highway where floods cut off the road and forced people to sleep on the road until the next day.

He said if there was a chopper, the people who were stranded would have been airlifted to safer places.

“SONKO Rescue Team will soon acquire a chopper to enable the smooth running of activities during the disasters. It pains me to see helpless my own especially women and children, dyeing in floods. That is why we have decided as Sonko Rescue Team, with the help of our friends, to buy a chopper that will be used to evacuate victims of flood menace. With the help of a chopper, my team shall be able to patrol the flood hit areas and rescue our people” Said Sonko