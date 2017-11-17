Breaking! Sonko Rescue Team recovers missing Lake Nakuru chopper

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Sonko Rescue Team Divers and those from Kenya navy who are involved in the search and recovery mission at Lake Nakuru on Friday afternoon spotted wreckage of the ill-fated chopper that crashed into the lake 28 days ago.

Wreckage of the chopper that had five people on board at the time of the accident was discovered some 2. 44 kilometres towards the western side from the lake shore.

National disaster operations centre desk officer in charge of the operation Jonathan Keratich confirmed that the chopper is 70% intact.

Keratich said that they are strategizing on how to lift the wreckage from the lake adding that the process might take some time until tomorrow.

He said that since the first two bodies were found to the east and to the north of the lake, there is likelihood that the other three bodies are trapped in the wreckage.

“The process will be carried out systematically so as to avoid dismembering body parts should there be any trapped in the wreckage. The chopper wreckage was found some 5.4 meters deep into the lake”, said Keratich

Earlier Friday afternoon there was drama at the Lake Nakuru national park main gate after journalists and some of the relatives to the missing persons were barred from accessing the main rescue camp.

KWS officers had a difficult time controlling some relatives who broke down in tears accusing the officers of being inhuman.

Journalists made frantic efforts to access the lake by calling senior government officers and were only allowed in after they started filming KWS officers mishandling aggrieved relatives to the missing persons.