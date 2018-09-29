BREAKING! SONKO Makes An Impromptu Visit To Pumwani Hospital At 3am, Pays Transport Fees For All New Mothers

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Nairobi governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO today at 3am paid Pumwani maternity hospital an impromptu visit at to see the condition of mothers and their newborn babies.

The hospital management did not expect the governor at odd hours. Upon arrival, the governor went straight to the wards ato assess the situation of babies and their mothers.

He also queried the mothers on the quality of services they received and impressingly, they all expressed their satisfaction.

The governor also asked them whether they were charged for serveces and they all denied.

Governor Sonko expressed his satisfaction on the improvements made by the management after the last unannounced trip he made where he found bodies of babies stuffed inside a polythene bag and sacked the directors.

He paid for the transport of all mothers who had delivered and wished them well as they prepare to nurture their newly born babies.