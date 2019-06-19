Breaking! SONKO fires Kanjo Askaris who tear-gassed and arrested poor breastfeeding mum on top of van

Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO has fired the Kanjo officers who arrested a poor brastfeeding mother on top of a parked Kanjo van and ordered the immediate release of the mother and her child.
The Nairobi boss also ordered the poor lady and her child to be treated, cleaned and given food and water at his expense.
He said he was shocked when he learned of the same and ordered for investigations on how the woman got to the top of the van.
He also wanted to know why the harmless lady and her baby were tear-gassed before they were arrested.
He said action will be taken against the Kanjo askaris involved in such a shameful act.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2434342876604046&id=148950081810015
Anonymous says
Thank u Prezzo 2022 these kanjos re very aggresive especially the kissi ones and luhya coz they didn’t go to school there qualification is kuwa na upuzi nguvu na ujinga
Anonymous says
We are waiting for Uhuru and Raila in Central to sell Sonko to us. This is the man we want. We want to finish this Ruto faster!
Anonymous says
this is legacy ya JP and his kielweke grup grup…….
Anonymous says
so Kenyans are luggage to JP gavament……..and they talk of equality…and respect for women….and all…
imagine how kama was mwanaume angefaywa….