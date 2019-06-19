Breaking! SONKO fires Kanjo Askaris who tear-gassed and arrested poor breastfeeding mum on top of van

Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO has fired the Kanjo officers who arrested a poor brastfeeding mother on top of a parked Kanjo van and ordered the immediate release of the mother and her child.



The Nairobi boss also ordered the poor lady and her child to be treated, cleaned and given food and water at his expense.

He said he was shocked when he learned of the same and ordered for investigations on how the woman got to the top of the van.

He also wanted to know why the harmless lady and her baby were tear-gassed before they were arrested.

He said action will be taken against the Kanjo askaris involved in such a shameful act.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2434342876604046&id=148950081810015