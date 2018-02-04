Breaking: Snr Counsel Orengo To Lead 30 MPs to Visit Miguna Detained At A Kiambu Police Station

Latest update is that senior counsel James Orengo will lead a powerful delegation of more than 30MPs to visit NRM General Miguna Miguna who is being held at Lari Police station in Kiambu.

Miguna was re-arrested after he was freed on orders issued by High court judge justice Wakiaga.

He was arrested on Friday morning and was held at Githunguli police sration before he was transferred to Lari police station.

Lawyer Edwin Sifuna confirmed Miguna suffered Asthma attack but police refused to grant access to medication family or counsel