Breaking: Snr Counsel Orengo To Lead 30 MPs to Visit Miguna Detained At A Kiambu Police Station

Latest update is that senior counsel James Orengo will lead a powerful delegation of more than 30MPs to visit NRM General Miguna Miguna who is being held at Lari Police station in Kiambu.
Miguna was re-arrested after he was freed on orders issued by High court judge justice Wakiaga.
He was arrested on Friday morning and was held at Githunguli police sration before he was transferred to Lari police station.
Lawyer Edwin Sifuna confirmed Miguna suffered Asthma attack but police refused to grant access to medication family or counsel
Comments
Anonymous says
Let nobody rob your freedom.A government which is using the police and thugs to intimidate its citi
zens is not a government.majority will suffer in that hand.you people you have the power to kick this demon.The voice of the LORD is unstoppable.
popo says
Even European the so called envoy,should wait till our President HE Raila amolo to address us in baba dogo..then after they call him meeting or they think kalonzo ,weta and musalia were going to be swon in .Envoy give us a break.
Anonymous says
These Inhuman police injected miguna miguna with polonium 84 which must be supplied by foreign agents working in kenya who are supporting Uhuru kenyatta regime.