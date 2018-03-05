Breaking! SIMBA ARATI Crowned Official Spokesman Of Kisii Community (Photos)

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Dagoretti North MP honourable Paul Simba Arati is officially the Kisii spokesman and elder.

Arati was crowned yesterday at his Nyacheki home in a ceremony that was attended by more than five thousand members of the Gusii community among them local leaders.

Arati did not anticipate to be crowned but was ambushed by elders at the ceremony.

Speaking after the coronation ceremony, Arati thanked the great people of Gusii community for having trust in him and promised to be ready to die for the Gusii community.

He said he’ll call for a mega rally at the historical Gusii Stadium end of this month.

“I thank omogusii for having trust in me as their spokesman and I want to assure the great people of Gusiiland that I am ready to take them to the promised land. I am ready to die for Omogusii. Later this month, we’ll call for a mega rally at Gusii Stadium and I’ll invite President Raila Odinga and Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta to attend” said hon Arati.

