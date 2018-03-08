BREAKING Shameful! Kiambu Man Steals Sh137million In Dubai

Police in Dubai are looking for a Kenyan man named Joseph Mwangi Irungu after he allegedly stole and disappeared with Dubai currency equivalent to Ksh 137million.

Citizens in the Middle Eastern country have commented on the theft with some slamming the alleged thief for soiling the reputation of his home country, Kenya.

Residents from various parts of the world living in Dubai were cautioned against Kenyans and their prowess in stealing.