BREAKING: It’s official Senator Wetangula is no longer party leader of Ford Kenya- Gazette notice confirms

It is official, Sen Wetangula is no longer party leader of Ford Kenya, the Registrar of Political Parties has formally gazetted his removal, in a special gazette notice dated June 8, 2020, gave notice of Wetangula’s ouster and replacement with Kanduyi Member of Parliament Athanas W. Wamunyinyi.

The Kenya Gazette notice is the last of the series of steps to remove a party official legally and therefore Wetangula is out!

The registrar of political parties Ann Nderitu noted that the party’s National Organizing Secretary Chris Mandu Mandu had also been removed and replaced with Josephine Waungu.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended change by the political party shall within 7 days from the date herein deposit them with the Registrar of Politic al Parties,” read the notice.

Ford Kenya’s National Executive Council on May 31, 2020 resolved to dismiss Senator Wetangula as party leader on ground of gross misconduct.

While addressing the press after a delegates meeting, the party’s Secretary General Eseli Simuyi said the party had lost its ideals under Wetangula’s leadership.

The removal of the party leader was witnessed by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wamangati who said the decision was informed by the need to better position the party ahead of the 2022 political showdown.

Wetangula, in a subsequent press address only hours later the same day, dismissed his ouster from the party leadership terming the meeting that resolved to kick him out as “illegal.”

“Don’t panic, coups are archaic to good order and activities of cowards. Anybody who wants to run for a seat in Ford Kenya file your papers and let’s meet at Bomas. I have no doubt delegates will still give me a chance to run this party,” said Wetangula.

He further announced the suspension of party Secretary General Simiyu – who had communicated his ouster— and replaced him with Chris Wamalwa in an interim position.

He also stated that his alleged replacement, Wamunyinyi, had also been suspended and replaced with Vincent Mogaka as Sectoral Chair for Livestock.

“We condemn any idlers who are staging parochial coups in the party when the country is facing COVID-19 challenges, floods and locust invasion,” he said.