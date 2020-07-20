BREAKING: Senator Sakaja comes out of hiding, storms DCI offices to record statement on drunkenness and violating curfew rules

Nairobi senator has come out of hiding and is currently at DCI offices where he is being grilled over events that ocuured on Saturday when he was arrested and held at Kilimani Police station.

Hon Sakaja is accompanied by his lawyers led by his friend and colleague Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.



According to a police report, an officer from Kilimani area received information that a bar, namely Ladies Lounge, was still operating at around 1.10 am.

Upon visiting the bar, the police officer found Hon Sakaja among a group of 10 people seated outside drinking.

The senator was advised to leave but refused prompting the officer to call her regional orderly officer who also failed to convince the lawmaker to depart the premises.

Later, the Deputy OCPD Kilimani Adan Hassan with his team joined the other officers at the bar.

“It is then that Hon Sakaja became violent. He incited the others not to get away and was arrested,” the police report read.

The other three refused to give out their names for disobeying curfew orders and inciting the others.

During Sakaja’s arrest, the others managed to escape from the scene.



While in custody, the senator was asked to be given a free bond but he refused to leave the cell.

The police said Sakaja threatened to transfer all the officers involved in his arrest within 24 hours.

However, this morning the senator has denied being arrested terming the claims ‘politics’.

Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number. — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) July 18, 2020



The senator challenged those claiming he was arrested to produce an OB No.

“I am at home but I am ready to present myself to the Kilimani police station if they ‘are planning to arrest me’,” he said.