Breaking: Ex DP Ruto chief of staff KICKED OUT of Runda by Mt Kenya goons

Hired goons believed to have links in Mt Kenya region have forced Sen. Linturi’s estranged wife Maryanne Kaitanny out of their home in Runda leaving the house badly damaged today. Maryanne served as DP Ruto’s chief of staff in the years 2013 to 2015.



Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was earlier on barred from contacting his wife. This was after Maryanne Keitany obtained restraining orders against him. Milimani Commercial Court senior resident magistrate I. Orenge issued exclusive occupation of the couple’s shared residence to Keitany.Linturi is also not allowed to loiter near the home or areas Keitany visits often. The judge’s orders further state the senator will only contact his wife when permitted by court.

“The Senator is restrained from physically or sexually abusing or threatening to abuse the applicant, the applicant’s staff, their six children and any other person associated with the applicant,” Orenge said.Keitany, on the other hand, can enter any of his residences in the company of an officer to collect personal belongings.On November 2, detectives said they questioned the senator after his partner alleged he threatened to kill her during a domestic brawl in their Runda home, Nairobi.The Meru Senator was grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters after Keitany filed a complaint, claiming he threatened to kill her.Keitany, a former chief of staff of Deputy President William Ruto, recorded her statement at the DCI in November.

The two have been living together for more than five years.Gun holder Keitany is said to have told police that Linturi, also a licensed gun holder, threatened to shoot her during an argument.A senior officer at the DCI said Linturi was summoned to their offices after the complaint was made and that the matter was under investigation. Linturi admitted he was at the DCI but denied reports that he recorded any statement over the allegations.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany met, fell in love and got married quietly in the corridors of power. Kitany is the once powerful official in the office of the Deputy President.

But the union seems to have fallen apart five years later.

Details emerged when Kitany started dating Linturi, she oversaw a complete makeover of the former Igembe South MP’s rural Amwamba village home on the Meru-Mikinduri-Maua highway.

She demolished the old houses and put up a magnificent new bungalow that is outstanding for its wide windows.

Linturi eventually moved from his Kileleshwa house to Kitany’s house in Runda. If indeed he who finds a wife finds a good thing, then Linturi had found a damn good thing!

The lovebirds formed Atticon Ltd, a construction company, and on March 2017, were awarded a Sh1.2 billion tender to construct three roads in Meru. Things couldn’t get any better.

According to our sources, the dark cloud hovering over their marriage is related to a business fallout and the death of Edith Kinanu, Linturi’s house help, in October.

The 28-year-old mother of two who hailed from Marega,Tigania East, had been their help for three years.

