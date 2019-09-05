Breaking: Senate agrees on 316 billion for county governments

Senate has agreed on proposed revenue allocation of Ksh. 316.5B by the national government.

“We take solace in the fact that sometimes to win the war, one must be prepared to yield some battles” Sen. Murkomen said.

The row between the Senate and the National Assembly over money to be allocated to counties moved to court as the devolved units continued to suffer over delayed funds.

The Senate had challenged at least 20 pieces of laws that had been passed and enacted without its input.

The senators wanted the court to determine that any Bill passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President without reference to the Senate does not meet constitutional threshold and that they should declared null and void.

The senators further argued that they would not endorse the Division of Revenue Bill until the figure was raised to Sh327 billion.