BREAKING: WHY SAFARICOM SUBSCRIBERS Cannot make calls as Jubilee Conducts Hoax Nominations

@Paul_Koskei Apologies, we are having a challenge affecting our network, our team is working to resolve. Inconvenience regretted.^WO — Safaricom (@Safaricom_Care) April 24, 2017

SAFARICOM SUBSCRIBERS unable to make calls as company experiences technical fault with network services countrywide. pic.twitter.com/AZrUayMyBr — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) April 24, 2017

In preparation for the Elections in august, Safaricom is running a drill today. NASA is in trouble. — A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti) April 24, 2017

Now that #Safaricom is down… The national security systems solely hinged on their network… 😵😵😵😵 — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) April 24, 2017

After Safaricom went down countrywide Airtel be like pic.twitter.com/RtYtk1c3Yw — Shics Davida ™ (@Davidatipster) April 24, 2017