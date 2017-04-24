BREAKING: WHY SAFARICOM SUBSCRIBERS Cannot make calls as Jubilee Conducts Hoax Nominations

@Paul_Koskei Apologies, we are having a challenge affecting our network, our team is working to resolve. Inconvenience regretted.^WO
— Safaricom (@Safaricom_Care) April 24, 2017
SAFARICOM SUBSCRIBERS unable to make calls as company experiences technical fault with network services countrywide. pic.twitter.com/AZrUayMyBr
— NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) April 24, 2017
In preparation for the Elections in august, Safaricom is running a drill today. NASA is in trouble.
— A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti) April 24, 2017
Now that #Safaricom is down… The national security systems solely hinged on their network… 😵😵😵😵
— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) April 24, 2017
Even if Jubilee repeat how many times #JubileeFreshEliminations #JubileeNominations #Safaricom #AmLiveNTV #K24Alfajiri #MorningExpressKTN pic.twitter.com/kelkuRaXAl
— Britte Adams (@AdamsBritte) April 24, 2017
After Safaricom went down countrywide Airtel be like pic.twitter.com/RtYtk1c3Yw
— Shics Davida ™ (@Davidatipster) April 24, 2017
Airtel users watching Safaricom users right now 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/tEu1i1cMRu https://t.co/YMx7rgPpdL
— Moha Ali (@spectaa) April 24, 2017
cresent says
NASA a point taken.
Anonymous says
Nasa is prepaired
Ras Larry Kogogo says
Why would the networks only fail on nomination day do jubilee…. I think you take Kenyans for fools…aren’t you ppl doing a rehearsal for August 8th????….This time round hamtaiba!!!!
Anthony Wekesa says
Rehearsal ya 8/8/2017
@jairoz says
Round Hii Io Mpango Yao Haitawork Hata Wakifnya Maandalizi Kiac Gani
Kalahari says
rehasal 8/8 ICC ditectives are ready with new files, akuna mtu kuruka kambas.
manatezx says
hii serikali inatubeba ufala,we have nvr experience this since……?? hii ni ishara kwamba jubilee imeanza kuandaa jinsi watakapoiba kura.bt le mi assure you guys it will be third world war