Breaking sad: woman , daughter found dead in their house, Nairobi

A 73-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead on Monday night at their house in South B estate, Nairobi.

The bodies of Judith Mwai and her daughter Catherinie Mwai, 47, were found tied with sisal ropes around their necks.

Police suspect that the two could have been strangled to death.

The bodies were reportedly discovered by a relative who had gone to visit them at their home in Golden Gate.

Preliminary reports also revealed that nothing was stolen during the said incident.

An investigation has been launched to establish what could have happened, police sources said.

Reports further indicate that neighbors saw the two on Sunday after they were dropped home by a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Police are looking for information about the vehicle as they try to retrace the events of the last day the two were seen alive.

