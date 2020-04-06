BREAKING SAD: Two more die of coronavirus as cases rise to 158 – Uhuru announces

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the confirmation of 16 new coronavirus cases which now raises the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya to 158.

In a State address from State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta also disclosed that the death toll from the coronavirus in the country had risen to six after two more individuals succumbed to the disease.

President Uhuru confirmed to date, the government have tested a total of 4,277 people.

The government on Sunday extended the suspension of international flights for another 30 days.

The extension of the ban on international flights will take effect from April 6.

Transport CS James Macharia however, said evacuation and cargo flights are exempted from the ban.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi also directed that those who die from the virus must be buried in 24 hours

The burials will be restricted to less than 15 close family members.

She added that all persons visiting open spaces such as supermarkets, markets and using PSVs should at all time wear face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19.