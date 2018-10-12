BREAKING SAD: Top PWC Auditor Commits Suicide, Jumped From 17th of Delta Towers, Westlands- Nairobi

Senior PriceWaterHouseCoppers manager (Stephen Mumbo) attached to the Forensic Audit unit has committed suicide by jumping from the company’s 17th floor offices on Delta Towers, Westlands.

Steve is alleged to have had domestic issues with his wife

Police confirmed the man landed on the balcony of the second floor of the building was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries.

“Investigations over the matter have started and we shall get to the bottom of the matter,” he told reporters.

A crowd of curious onlookers milled around the building as they watched the man being rushed to hospital.

Mr Ibrahim Juma, who witnessed the incident, said that he heard a loud scream as the man came down before landing on the balcony.

“It is then that people rushed and helped him up before rushing him to hospital,” said Mr Juma.

In a statement, Regional Senior Partner Peter Ngahu mourned Mumbo said the incident was unfortunate and a big blow to the PwC family.

“It is with great sadness that announce the that we have lost one of our own. We are all in a state of shock and disbelief,” Ngahu said.

“Our collective grief and sense of loss at this time is profound; but it cannot compare to what Steve’s family must be feeling.”

It is not yet clear what could have pushed him to take his own life but its alleged that he had domestic issues.