Breaking sad: Tony Wetangula is Dead, brother to Moses Wetangula

Bungoma Senetor Moses Wetang’ula is mourning the sudden demise of his brother Tony Waswa Wetang’ula who passed on while undergoing treatment at the Agha kan Hospital Nairobi.

The late Tony Waswa was an aide to his brother Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi

A press statement sent by Ford Kenya party read in part, “Our party leader’s brother Tony Waswa Wetang’ula passed on last night at Agha Kan Hospital Nairobi. Tony was an aide to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”