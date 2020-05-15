Breaking sad: Tony Wetangula is Dead, brother to Moses Wetangula

Bungoma Senetor Moses Wetang’ula is mourning the sudden demise of his brother Tony Waswa Wetang’ula who passed on while undergoing treatment at the Agha kan Hospital Nairobi.
The late Tony Waswa was an aide to his brother Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi
A press statement sent by Ford Kenya party read in part, “Our party leader’s brother Tony Waswa Wetang’ula passed on last night at Agha Kan Hospital Nairobi. Tony was an aide to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”
Comments
Anonymous says
COVID-19 mbaya sana: ifike state house tafadhali.
Anonymous says
SO WHAT?
Many Kenyans suffer and die as the direct results of the NEGLECT coming from these ELITES tribal politicians who seem to believe that their being here on earth must be GODSEND to their tribal members!
Moses Wetangula has done JACK SQUAT to serve or ease the burden of Kenyans or his constituents. Wetangula has been corruptly serving himself, his family and close friends; NOTHING MORE, NOTHING LESS!!
Moses Wetangula is a colossal burden on the backs of Kenyan taxpayers who pay his salary for doing nothing and a thorn in their an*ses!
Ordinary Kenyans are currently dying or are being terrorized by foreign imported COVID-19 regulations imposed on them by Moses Wetangula and his elite Kenyan colleagues in high places in exchange for foreign bribes pouring in from World Bank, IMF, WHO and Bill Gates!
SO, KNOCK IT OFF!