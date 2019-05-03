Breaking Sad: Three killed in Mombasa road accident

Three people have been confirmed dead and another injured, following a road accident at Kenani area near Mtito Andei along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Three killed after a car & a truck collide head-on at Kenani area, Mtito Andei on Mombasa road. — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) May 3, 2019

While confirming the incident, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan said the accident occurred after a saloon car, heading to Nairobi from Mombasa collided head-on with a truck heading the opposite direction.

Napeiyan said that those who died were all traveling in the saloon car, including the driver.