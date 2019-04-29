Breaking Sad: Student hacked to death with a panga and his body left lying on a road near their home

A Form Two student was found murdered at Namasanda village in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega.

The boy was hacked to death with a panga and his body left lying on a road near their home.

According to local residents, this is the eighth murder in the area over the last three weeks, with three of the incidents involving secondary school students.

Area leaders led by Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and area MCA Godliver Omondi have strongly condemned the incidents.