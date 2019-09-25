Breaking sad: Rai Cement boss Chetan Vyas found dead in Kericho

Rai Cement boss Chetan Vyas was on Tuesday found dead in Kericho county.

The body was discovered inside his bedroom at his home located within the factory premises in Sigowet/Soin sub county.

Kericho Deputy Police Commander Paul Nasio revealed that the suspects gained access to the house through the roof.

“They lifted the tiles from the roof, gaining access to the house through the kitchen store before proceeding to the bedroom where Siaz was sleeping,” he told Citizen Digital.

His hands and legs were bound with a rope that was also tied around his neck.

The Kericho deputy police commander also said the suspects disconnected the exterior CCTV camera but their images were captured inside the house.

However, it was not possible to identify them since they were wearing masks at the time.

The police boss further noted that the gangsters made away with some bags whose contents are unknown.

The body has been moved to Kisumu County Hospital mortuary with murder investigations underway.