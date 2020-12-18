BREAKING SAD: Nyamira County Governor Nyagarama DIES of covid-19. His incompetent handlers blamed

Nyamira County Governor John Obiero Nyagarama (aged 74) is dead, he died at the Nairobi hospital where he has been battling COVID-19 complications for the past three weeks. His incompetent team of aides are blamed over laxity thus exposure to the deadly virus, At 74 Mzee was among the most vulnerable . His last public event was the BBI signature collection at Nyamira county headquarters’s Uhuru gardens an event that was lead by Hon Ben Momanyi among other leaders.

To the good people of the great County of Nyamira, we are together in this. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) December 18, 2020



For about three weeks governor Nyagarama has been missing in action while his hyper active wife Mama Naomi has been off public activities for a while also fueling speculation that both were battling COVID-19.

Mzee Nyagarama, is the first governor for Nyamira county and was serving his second and last term in office.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with health complication that saw him spend over 2 months in United States where he had sought for medication attention.

May the good lord REST HIS SOUL IN ETERNAL PEACE and also comfort his family