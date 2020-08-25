Breaking sad news: Hon Masoud Mwahima is DEAD

Former Likoni legislator Hon Masoud Mwahima (Mwalimu) is dead.

He died on Monday night at his Vyemani home in Likoni Sub-county, Mombasa.

The veteran politician passed on at around 11pm after suffering from asthma complications.

His family told the media that he suffered from asthma, for which he received treatment at St Thomas Hospital on Sunday.

“We took him to hospital after he had complained of asthma yesterday (Sunday), and when we brought him back, he was okay. Today night when we were seated outside our home, we heard a long silence and when we went to check him, he was dead,” said his son Juma.

Mr Mwahima, 78, was also fighting other illnesses that came with old age.



Comments:

Bichuli Abdallah Mohamed: Innalilah wainna illehi rajiun 😭 mungu ailaze roho yake pahali pema

Allan Wao: Oooh magonjwa yameanza kurudi? For the very 1st time since the beginning of corona ndo sasa mtu ameaga tofauti na corona, au serikali haikujuwa mapema? Otherwise rip



Rabush Jared: People are scared of visiting hospitals nowadays because they will be given the tag covid19 positive to increase the government donations…

Ex likoni MP RIP…. We have many people currently at home they only buy medication over the counter at the chemist……

Pwani TV Mashariki: Aliyekuwa Mbunge wa Likoni na wakati mmoja msathiki Meya wa Mombasa Masoud Mwahima almaaruf Mwalimu aaga dunia.

Marehemu Mwahima atakumbukwa kwa kuleta Maendeleo eneo bunge la Likoni na Mchango wake katika Jiji la Mombasa kama Meya kipindi cha nyuma.

Inna Lillahy Wainna Illahy Rajiun. (Kwake mola tumetoka na kwake yeye tutaregea)