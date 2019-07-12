Breaking Sad! Missing student found dead in his room at Egerton university

Panic gripped Egerton university in Njoro after the body of a student has been found in his room.

The deceased was a 5th year Engineering student at the main campus.

Njoro sub-county police boss Mohammed Huka said the body had deep cuts.

He revealed that a panga suspected to have been used to kill the Egerton University student was also discovered next to the body.

Police officers have moved the body to Egerton University funeral home as investigations into the death begin.

A postmortem will be carried out in the next few days, he added.