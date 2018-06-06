BREAKING SAD: Missing Flight CRASHED In Nyandurua County, Pilots Were Two Ladies Jean Mureith and Barbra Kamau

Jean Muriethi and Barbara Kamau were the pilots of ill fated plane that went missing last night. Signal of their mobile phone traced to Njambini, Nyandarua county. Search and rescue hampered by bad weather

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport control tower reported that it lost contact with the plane at 5:20pm.

The caravan aircraft registration number 5Y-CAC had 8 passengers and 2 crew members.

East African Safari Air Express, the plane’s operator, said in a statement that the 12-seater aircraft departed from Kitale for Nairobi at 4:05pm.

A search and rescue team has been mobilised by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Aircraft Accident Investigation Department, and KWS.

However, it is said that poor weather conditions in the Kinangop zone have hampered search and rescue efforts

Relatives and next of kin have been asked to convene at Weston Hotel for more information.

They can alternatively seek more details via the crisis number 0706 305 305.

“We are in the process of contacting the next of kin and family of the passengers on board.We pray for the safety of the passengers and of our crew,” East African Safari Air Express said.