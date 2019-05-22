Breaking Sad: Milele fm boss Alex Mwakideu’s mother dies

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu is in mourning after losing his mother on Tuesday.
The sad news was shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning.
During the Milele Breakfast show, his show co-host Jalang’o also informed their listeners on why Mwakideu had not reported to work.
Last evening I looked at my brother @alex_mwakideu tears flowing freely I knew how much you loved mum! Brother accept my condolences to you and your family! Mambo ya mungu hayana makosa. Let mum rest! God above everything! Rest in Peace mama. Go well! It is well! Count on me this difficult time.
Jalang’o was also quick to offer his co-host a shoulder to cry on by responding, “God above everything my brother.”
He disclosed that Mwakideu’s mother, who had been ailing for some time now, passed on at around 3 pm on Tuesday.
Mwakideu also had lost his sister who died in January 2019.
