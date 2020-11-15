BREAKING SAD: Matungu MP Justus Murunga is DEAD due to Covid-19 complications

Matungu Member of Parliament Hon Justus Murunga is dead, the 60-year-old legislator died on Saturday night after developing breathing complications. He had been rushed to the St.Mary’s Hospital in Mumias.

According to reports, the MP had a fortnight ago been admitted to the Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he was treated for Diabetes and Hypertension.

He had been recovering at his home until Saturday when he developed breathing difficulties.

According to reports, earlier in the day, the bubbly MP had welcomed guests at his home and even made plans for the installation of a water tank.

He was allied to DP Ruto’s tanga tanga wing and attended several rallies that were held in Western Kenya dubbed super spreader events that may have caused spread of the virus in the region that has since claimed several prominent personalities from the region incluing the Kakamega County Chief of Staff and about 4 specialist doctors