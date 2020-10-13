BREAKING SAD: Lands CS Farida Karoney’s father KNOCKED DOWN by boda boda, DIES on arrival at hospital

Lands Cabinet Secretary Ms Farida Karoney is in mourning following the death of her father Mzee Edward Kiprotich.

Information posted by State House on social media indicates that Mzee Kiprotich, 74, died in a road accident on Tuesday evening.

Mzee Kiprotich was knocked down while crossing the busy Kapsabet- Eldoret highway and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital.

Reports indicate that Mzee Kiprotich had just parked his vehicle in a shade and was crossing the road to attend an appointment when he was knocked down by a speeding Boda Boda rider.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since sent his message of condolence to the family of CS Karoney.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney who passed away in a road accident this evening. Mzee Karoney, 74, was Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney’s father, ” a tweet on State House Twitter page reads.