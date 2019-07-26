BREAKING SAD: Kibra MP Hon Ken Okoth is Dead, country mourns

The gentleman, good human, man of the people The Rt Hon Ken Okoth has just passed on at Nairobi hospital where he had been admitted as his health situation deteriolated. Ken just arrived back from France a few weeks seemngly knowing that his were up to be with his Kibra people. He attended three functions and introduced Westlands MP Hon Tim Wanyonyi as the acting MP in his presence.

The country mourns a good man, development minded and people centred leader. He studied at Starehe boys centre , then proceeded to USA and the Netherlands (Tilburg University) where he excelled well both at undergraduate and post graduate studies.