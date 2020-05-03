BREAKING SAD: Keroche breweries director Tecra Muigai dies in tragic accident

Keroche Breweries limited, the country’s 2nd biggest brewer has suffered a major set back, the company’s director of Strategy and Innovation Ms Tecra Muigai has been confirmed dead after being involved in a tragic car accident. She is the daughter of CEO Tabitha Karanja.

According to a statement by the brewer, Tecra died in a “tragic accident” on Saturday afternoon. They however did not mention what kind of accident.

Tecra, who is the eldest daughter of Tabitha and Keroche chairman Joseph Karanja, was the company’s Strategy and Innovation Director.



“Tecra’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that we scheduled to be launched this year,” the statement said.

It added that the company celebrates her life and hope that it serves as an exampled to young people around the world to work hard.

The company has asked for respect and privacy to the family as they plan for the burial.

“As we begin preparations for her final send-off, we ask for respect and privacy during these difficult time,” the statement signed off by the brewer’s corporate affairs department said.