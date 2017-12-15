BREAKING SAD: Kenyan Harvard University Prof Calestos Juma Is DEAD

…..one of Kenya’s most reverred Professors,the Harvard Kennedy School based Prof Calestous Juma has passed on.

His death is a big blow to Kenya’s academia.Prof Juma’s public engagements including what he used to share online were always informative,objective and educative to everyone.

Very sad to lose this Kenyan intellectual just a few days after the death of Prof Okoth Okombo.

Prof Juma was a reknown world scholar in Biotechnology.

May God Rest his Soul in Eternal Peace.