BREAKING SAD: Kabuchai MP Hon Lusweti Mukwe is DEAD

Kabuchai Member of Parliament James Lusweti Mukwe is dead. The MP passed on while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for some time

Confirming the tragic news, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama who helped to airlift the late lawmaker to Nairobi for treatment stated that Ford-Kenya MP breathed his last on Friday morning.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was among the first leaders to convey their condolences mourning the late MP as a hardworking and loyal member of the Ford-Kenya party.

“It’s with profound shock and sorrow to learn of the passing on of Hon James Lusweti Mukwe, Kabuchai MP. He will be remembered as a hardworking and loyal member of FK party who served his people with utmost honesty, commitment and accountability. RIP kuka,” Wetangula tweeted.

On April 16, 2020 the MP was airlifted from Bungoma to Nairobi after his condition was said to be critical.

He received treatment and after a month was able to speak with journalists about his progress assuring his constituents that he was responding well to treatment.

“Three weeks ago I had a severe case of gout with the swelling starting from my big toe and all the way up to my knee. I was in so much pain,” he told a reporter at the time.

While speaking to Sulwe FM he stated: “I am very okay and much stronger. In fact, I am just waiting to be discharged and go back home to serve my people. I have some minor challenges caused by arthritis but my doctors have managed the situation and as we speak, I am able to take a bath on my own and even walk some short distances without struggle.”