BREAKING SAD: Jubilee’s Hon Joel Onyancha Is DEAD, Passed on At Agha Khan Hospital

Jubilee’s Hon Joel Onyancha (Bomachoge Borabu) Is DEAD, Passed on At Agha Khan Hospital where he was rushed to after a short illness. Hon Onyancha served as MP for Bomachoge for two terms and lost in the August polls to Prof Zadock Ogutu , an Independent candidate. The passing of Hon Onyancha is a set back to Uhuru campaign in the region as he was a critical member organizing for the president.



”I pass our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends and people of Bomachoge Borabu constituency for the sudden demise of the immediate former MP Hon Joel Omagwa Onyancha.He passed on this evening at Nairobi after a short illness.May God provide comfort to the family during this difficult time”. – Hon Nyangema Job Omanga

More to follow