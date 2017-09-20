BREAKING SAD: Jubilee’s Hon Joel Onyancha Is DEAD, Passed on At Agha Khan Hospital

Jubilee’s Hon Joel Onyancha (Bomachoge Borabu) Is DEAD, Passed on At Agha Khan Hospital where he was rushed to after a short illness. Hon Onyancha served as MP for Bomachoge for two terms and lost in the August polls to Prof Zadock Ogutu , an Independent candidate. The passing of Hon Onyancha is a set back to Uhuru campaign in the region as he was a critical member organizing for the president.
”I pass our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends and people of Bomachoge Borabu constituency for the sudden demise of the immediate former MP Hon Joel Omagwa Onyancha.He passed on this evening at Nairobi after a short illness.May God provide comfort to the family during this difficult time”. – Hon Nyangema Job Omanga
More to follow
Comments
anonymous says
RIP
Omagwa Elijah says
Condolences to the family
Omagwa Elijah says
pole to the family am also in the same situation am mourning my father by the nameJOEL OMAGWA ONDIEKI.From what I known is that they have been agemates.The funeral shall be on Friday 21st 09 2017 at Nyakoiba.
Dominic Omweno says
My condolence to the whole family of mheshimiwa Joel onyancha my Saul rest in internal peace poleni kwa familia yote ya onyancha na watu wote wa bomachoge constituency
kevo kennedy kevo says
pole ancle qwa kupotexa rafiki mpendwa joel
voke says
condolences to the befallen…RIP Mp Onyancha
Anonymous says
may the almghty grant is soul in heaven.rip mhensimiwa
Josphat says
Hon:Joel Onyancha R.I.P may God place a good place
BincoAfrica says
pole
Anonymous says
Rip hon Joel
Anonymous says
Condolences to entire family, Joel R .i.p
bony zadock. says
Rest in peace hon joel.
Carol Agatha says
Rest in peace honourable Joel onyancha
oyugi says
RIP MY MP
Anonymous says
He was ahero may God keep his soul in a safe place
faith says
RIP hon joel
irene Otadoh says
My sincere condolences to the family and the people of Bomachoge Borabu.
Jeremiah sagana says
R.i.p
Japheth says
Poleni Xana Watu Wa Borabu Bomachoge Kwa Yaliyowapata
Prudence Says says
Pole to the family may the almighty God comfort the family
emma says
condolences to the family
Christopher Mogire says
Condolence To The Family.Joel Rest In Peace!
molotov cocktail says
poleni
Akhademah Whizir says
R.I.P my MP due to the sudden demise of our MP at Agha Khan hospital may God place his in a good place and condolence to the family and Bomachoge Borabu people for loosing a hero.
linny says
RIP my former principal and mp.We loved you but God loved you most!
reuter mwanajubilee says
our mp tutakumiss sana,,,,,,,,,
Anonymous says
may he rest in peace
[email protected] says
I also am in a sorrow deep for loosing a hero
nancy says
R.I.p my dear principal. Receive my sincere condolences mildrena.