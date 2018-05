MURANGA PUBLIC Service Board chairman Hon Waithaka dies in road crash on Thika Road, Nairobi; Muranga Governor Wa Iria confirms

Waithaka’s vehicle seem to have been speeding at the time it hit a guard rail. The vehicle is said to have lost control and rammed in the guard rails. The accident mirrors that which claimed the life of Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru last year in November.