Breaking sad: Hon Richard Mutinda Kavemba is Dead

By Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi

It is with a heavy heart and humble acceptance of God’s will that I announce the passing on of Mr. RICHARD MUTINDA KAVEMBA who worked as my Chief Officer, Transport and Public Works. Mr. Kavemba passed on this morning at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness.

May the family find Solace in God at this time of distress and sadness. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

…………….

Facts about the late Hon Kavemba:

Hon Kavemba is a former university student leader- Maseno university

He was 42 yrs old

He served as a councilor during the Kibaki era representing Umoja ward then under the larger Embakasi constituency

In 2013 he contested for Nairobi Governor but lost to Evans Kidero, he came a distant 4th

In 2017 he lost at Jubilee primaries for Senate seat to Johnson Sakaja

In 2018 he was appointed Chief officer in charge of roads

Hospitalised at Nairobi hospital since October 2018 and passed on 14th November 2018.

May God rest his soul in enternal peace