Breaking Sad: Hon Nyarangi Moturi Is Dead

*Former Assistant Minister and North Mugirango/Borabu mp-Nyarangi Moturi dies*

It is a sad morning we have lost one Hon Nyarangi Moturi veteran kisii politician famously known as engereru. Hon. Nyarangi Moturi, veteran Gusii politician and Former MP North Mugirango/Borabu was also known as Giraffe or Esirori nyamaguta. Hon Moturi passed on as he was being taken to the Aga Khan Hospital this morning. RIP Moruri .