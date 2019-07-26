BREAKING SAD! Hon Ken Okoth is DEAD July 26, 2019 4 Comments FacebookTwitterLinkedinKibra mp Ken Okoth has died. Ken was in a city hospital before his demise, he has been diagnosed with cancer in the past. more to follow… FacebookTwitterLinkedin
Comments
Anonymous says
Rip hon Okoth sote injia ni hiyo
Anonymous says
pole sana kwa familia yake.rip-caleb
Ogada Isaac says
May God comfort the Family of the Late Hon. Ken, during this trying moment.
Anonymous says
Sad,
this is the effect of eating all the poison meats at our urban cities the new weapons by the mt Kenyan hyenas and also with their brookside milk products.
Caleb, if you are in heaven that’s good news but if in hell that’s sad.
Your strong will to fight the mt Kenyan killing weapon of choice will forever remind all Kenyans of what exactly mt Kenya are.