Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING SAD! Hon Ken Okoth is DEAD

Comments

  4. Sad,

    this is the effect of eating all the poison meats at our urban cities the new weapons by the mt Kenyan hyenas and also with their brookside milk products.

    Caleb, if you are in heaven that’s good news but if in hell that’s sad.

    Your strong will to fight the mt Kenyan killing weapon of choice will forever remind all Kenyans of what exactly mt Kenya are.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies