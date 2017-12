Immediate former Belgut Member of Parliament (MP) Erick Keter, 60 has died. He passed on while being rushed to hospital after developing health complications. The 60 year old politician who represented the constituency on a Kanu ticket from 2013 to 2017, had retired to Kaptoboiti home after losing the seat to his successor Nelson Koech (Jubilee) during the August 8, elections. More to follow…