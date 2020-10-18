BREAKING SAD: Hon Aden Duale brother Dubow Bare dies in a tragic road accident

Garissa Town Member of Parliament Aden Duale is in mourning following the trajic death of his elder brother Mzee Dubow Bare.

Reports indicate that Bare, a retired military officer, was involved in a road accident along the Garissa – Nairobi Highway on Sunday morning.

A photo doing rounds on social media shows the mangled wreckage of the white Toyota Harrier that Bare was travelling in during the tragic accident.

Until his death, Bare was a businessman based in Garissa Town.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was among the first leaders to confirm the death of Duale’s brother.

Inaa Lilahi wainaa Ilahi Rajiun I am greatly saddened to learn the passing on of Dubow Barre Duale, elder brother to Garrisa Township MP @HonAdenDuale, who died in a horrific road accident along Garrisa – Nairobi highway. — Hon. (Dr.) Adan Keynan, CBS (@HonAdanKeynan) October 18, 2020



“My sincere condolences and prayers to my brother Hon. Aden Duale, the entire Duale family and the people of Garissa County for this painful loss. May you find the strength to overcome this trying moment. I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant Dubow Janatul Firdaus. Ameen, ” the MP said in his condolence message to the family.

Shocked to receive the sad news of the death of Mzee Dubow Barre Duale, elder brother of Hon Aden Duale, following a road accident earlier this morning. May Allah grant him Jannah and his family patience at this difficult moment. Inalilahi Waina Ilahi Rajiun. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) October 18, 2020

Hon Duale Mourns Again as Brother Dies in Road Accident,Just Months ago he Lost a Close Family member….tough times😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FfbLWSaAHl — #YouthAdvocate KE🇰🇪 (@YouthAdvocateKe) October 18, 2020

Pole Sana Mheshimiwa Duale for the loss of your elder brother Dubow Barre Duale. It's sad that it comes few months after you also buried your mother. May Allah grant him Jannah and his family patience at this difficult moment. Inalilahi Waina Ilahi Rajiun. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) October 18, 2020