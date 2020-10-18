Kenya Today

BREAKING SAD: Hon Aden Duale brother Dubow Bare dies in a tragic road accident

Garissa Town Member of Parliament Aden Duale is in mourning following the trajic death of his elder brother Mzee Dubow Bare.

Reports indicate that Bare, a retired military officer, was involved in a road accident along the Garissa – Nairobi Highway on Sunday morning.

A photo doing rounds on social media shows the mangled wreckage of the white Toyota Harrier that Bare was travelling in during the tragic accident.

Until his death, Bare was a businessman based in Garissa Town.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was among the first leaders to confirm the death of Duale’s brother.


“My sincere condolences and prayers to my brother Hon. Aden Duale, the entire Duale family and the people of Garissa County for this painful loss. May you find the strength to overcome this trying moment. I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant Dubow Janatul Firdaus. Ameen, ” the MP said in his condolence message to the family.

