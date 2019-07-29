Breaking sad: Cancer strikes again, kills Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at Nairobi Hospital

Bomet Governor Joyce labosso is dead.

Labosso has been in a city hospital after seeking for treatment abroad in the recent weeks.

Dr. Laboso passed away at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday after succumbing to a long illness. She was 59.

Her passing comes two weeks after she silently jetted back to the country on July 14 after a medical trip to India and the United Kingdom.

On Monday morning, the Bomet County Government had issued a statement saying that the Governor was “recuperating well.”

“The office of the Governor would like to reassure the residents of Bomet and general public that Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso is recuperating well and still under observation,” read the statement signed by County Director of Communications Ezra Kirui.

Reports on her ailing became public on June 5 when ODM leader Raila Odinga accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu visited her in a London hospita

