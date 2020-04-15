BREAKING SAD: Ex NTV news anchor Prof Ken Walibora is DEAD

Prominent Kiswahili author and former journalist Ken Walibora is dead at the age of 56.

His body was on Wednesday found at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary.

The literary veteran has reportedly been missing since Friday when he is alleged to have been knocked down by a matatu while crossing the road in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Walibora, who is popularly known for his debut novel Siku Njema, was until January 2017 the Kiswahili quality manager at the Nation Media Group.

The PhD in Comparative Studies holder also previously served as an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin in the United States and a lecturer at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at the Riara University.

His popular works include Ndoto ya Amerka (2003), Kisasi Hapana (2009), and Nasikia Sauti ya Mama (2015); all of which won the Jomo Kenyatta Literary Prize.