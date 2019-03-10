BREAKING SAD: Ethiopia Airlines Plane from Addis to Nairobi Crashes Killing 149 on board

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane has crashed on flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

The office Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed the accident, sending condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones.

“The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” it said in a tweet.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

The number of deaths is yet to be confirmed but reports say the flight had 149 on board.

The Flight lost contact at 8:44 am,6 minutes after departure from Addis. There are 149 passengers and 8 crew members aboard it. @flyethiopian is yet to update anything concerning the incident yet the Prime Minister has sent his condolences before even the rescue operation is over — Bruce Mutuma (@MutumaKaai) March 10, 2019





What a horrible and gut wrenching news. Our national carrier has a stellar safety record. I hope and pray for more survivors and less fatalities. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. — Bereket Kebede (@bereketneh) March 10, 2019

Checked @flightradar24 site – I saw the early Sunday flight from Addis to Nairobi. Its status is scheduled to land/unknown (not a good sign). Only 6 min of flight time to be seen. Prayers for all involved pic.twitter.com/txVSSoOHFT — Ali (@AliMohamoud) March 10, 2019

Flight never left Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/vgAIaXePBh — Lord Baltimore (@Lord_Dbk) March 10, 2019





Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash…I travelled on Ethiopian airlines from Addis to Nairobi two years ago and must say it was a great experience.Investigations required to find out what happened and boost public confidence — @UGIMA (@UgimaKenya) March 10, 2019

I’m afraid this could be true pic.twitter.com/KuYg9kf6ah — ReviewsbyKevans (@Kevanskamau) March 10, 2019



