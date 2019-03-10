Kenya Today

BREAKING SAD: Ethiopia Airlines Plane from Addis to Nairobi Crashes Killing 149 on board

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane has crashed on flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

The office Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed the accident, sending condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones.

“The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” it said in a tweet.

The number of deaths is yet to be confirmed but reports say the flight had 149 on board.




