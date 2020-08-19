Breaking sad: Death strikes family of Hon Ramadhan Kajembe, daughter Langone

Death has struck the family of the former Changamwe MP and ODM national vice chairman Hon Ramadhan Seif Kajembe, his daughter Langoni Kajembe allegedly succumbed to COVID-19.

According to the family Ms Langoni Kajembe the first child to late Kajembe succumbed on Wednesday night at Pandya hospital where she was receiving treatment.

This comes two weeks after her father succumbed to the virus at the same hospital and just four to five days shy of a month after the death of her mother at Mombasa hospital.

Ms Langoni was admitted at the hospital about a week ago and did not attend the burial of her father who was laid to rest at the family cemetery in Jomvu.

The family dismissed claims by the Health Cabinet Secretary that a family member infected his parents with the virus after failing to self-isolate.

The family has lost three members in suspected COVID-19 within a month time.

Tourism CS Najib Balala sent condolences to the family:

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of Langoni Kajembe, daughter to the late Ramadhan Seif Kajembe. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of sorrow and may the Almighty give them strength and courage to bear the tragic loss.

May God rest her soul in eternal peace.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (Surely we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return)”– Najib Balala posted on his social media handles