Breaking sad: Class 3 boy succumb to death after drowning in a dam

A Sombre mood engulfed Lel-Tot Village in Ainabkoi Constituency after a class three pupil drowned in a dam.

The dam was dug by a Chinese company constructing the Naiberi-Dry’s road. Elizabeth Chepkoech, the mother to the deceased, Collins Kiprono, while speaking to the press on Sunday said the boy was playing with his friends before he drowned.

The boy was learning at Leltot primary.

“Collins was playing with his friends before he attempted to take a bath at the flooded quarry constructed by a Chinese company. I don’t know what to do. I am really in pain,” said Chepkoech.

She blamed the Chinese company for failing to seal the dam saying that her son would still be alive.

“I am a single mother,” she said adding that, “I thought after going through education will remove me from poverty. I am calling on the government to intervene and help me,” the mother of the deceased said.

Nicholas Maraba who is a neighbour to the deceased called on the National and County government to move with speed and order the fencing of the dam.

He said the dam is very risky and if nothing is done, more lives will be lost.

The body of the deceased which was retrieved from the dam was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary in Eldoret town awaiting burial.