Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is dead.

Dr. Laboso passed away at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday after succumbing to a long illness. She was 59.

Her passing comes two weeks after she silently jetted back to the country on July 14 after a medical trip to India and the United Kingdom.

On Monday morning, the Bomet County Government had issued a statement saying that the Governor was “recuperating well.”

“The office of the Governor would like to reassure the residents of Bomet and general public that Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso is recuperating well and still under observation,” read the statement signed by County Director of Communications Ezra Kirui.

Reports on her ailing became public on June 5 when ODM leader Raila Odinga accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu visited her in a London hospital

Governor Laboso a trail blaizer per excellence served as MP for Sotik after taking over from her Sister who died in a tragic plane crash in Narok enroute to Kericho . Joyce served as deputy speaker betweem 2013 and 2017. She was a close ally of DP Ruto.