Breaking sad: 8 dead in inter-clan clash, Mandera county

At least eight people were killed on Tuesday and several others injured in retaliatory inter-clan clashes in Banisa Constituency, Mandera County.

According to the North Eastern Mohamed Regional Commissioner Mohmmed Birik, the attack was a retaliation of another one that had happened in Ethiopia where two people were killed and 100 camels stolen.

He said armed militia from one clan attacked raided Doomal village at dawn killing the victims on the spot.

Additional police officers have been deployed in the area and security teams were engaging village elders to diffuse tension.

The attack comes just a few days after leaders led by Governor Ali Roba on Sunday called for peace among the local communities.