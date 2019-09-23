Breaking sad: 2 students reported dead after a classroom collapsed

At least seven pupils have been confirmed dead and over 50 others injured after classrooms collapsed on them at Precious Talent School on Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The affected classrooms were in a two-storey building that caved in at around 6.50am.

Government spokesperson Colonel Cyrus Oguna confirmed that seven learners had died and 57 others rushed to Kenyatta National Referral Hospital.

Col. Oguna further stated that the government would cater for the medical bills of the inured pupils.

“57 students have been taken to hospital for treatment and we can also confirm that there have been seven fatalities. This is a private school but the government is going to ensure the injured pupils receive medical treatment,” said Oguna.

He called for calm adding that Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha would issue a comprehensive statement on the incident later on.

Meanwhile, the school managers could not immediately confirm how many learners were in class at the time of the incident.

The top floor of the building was housing the junior primary pupils but the most affected learners are those in Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8 on the ground floor.