Breaking Sad: 14 people confirmed dead in a grisly road accident

13 people died on the spot in a grisly road accident and several others were severely injured when an Eldoret Express Bus collided with a truck on Friday, October 4.

Redcross reported that the accident at Pala, 3 km from Awasi, Kisumu county, occurred at 1:30 am according to eyewitnesses.

The number of bodies was confirmed at 2: 30 am by Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu.

“The bus was travelling from Kisumu towards Kericho on the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway when the driver tried to overtake a cane tractor and was involved in a head-on collision with the trailer,” Maweu stated.

Of the 13 who died, 12 were in the bus, including an infant. The other person was the truck driver.

“The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital while survivors are also undergoing treatment at the facility,” Nyanza regional police boss Vincent Makokha informed.

On October 1, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issued the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) with fresh orders.

The road safety agency was ordered back to the roads nine months after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to withdraw from all roads.

In a Twitter post by the Ministry of Interior, NTSA was to set up a joint crackdown on traffic offenders from Tuesday, October 1 to January 31, 2020.

According to Matiang’i, this was in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets of reducing global fatalities and injuries by 50% and providing access to the safe transport system for all.