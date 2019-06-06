Breaking sad! 13 year old boy commits suicide in Gilgil, Nakuru county

Police in Gilgil, Nakuru county at investigating an incident where a minor, a 13-year-old boy, committed suicide by hanging himself.

The boy was found hanging from a rope tied to a tree at Kigogo village, 20 kilometres from Gilgil Town on Thursday morning.

The incident was confirmed by area Assistant Chief Leah Matheri, who said that the body of the boy who dropped out of school years back was found by his friends.

He said that the police have since launched a probe into the incident, which left the entire village in shock, as he is well known to area residents.

“Police have opened an inquest file following the death which has left many people shaken as the minor was well known in this village,” said the administrator.

She added that the police collected evidence from the scene to help with the investigations, but are yet to establish possible reasons behind his decision to take his own life.

His friend, Enoch Wachira, was equally shocked, saying that the deceased had not shown any signs of being disturbed when they were together on Wednesday evening.

“The previous day he had been involved in a game of volleyball and was in good spirits until today morning when he decided to commit suicide,” he said.

The body was moved to the Gilgil Sub County Hospital morgue as investigations take course.