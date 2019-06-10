Breaking sad!!! 10 years old boy’s penis chopped off by step dad for stealing 50 bob

Penis of a 10 year old boy has been chopped off in Nyeri by his step dad for allegedly stealing 50 shillings.

According to the boy’s mother, the incident occurred on Thursday last week but the boy, a Class Four pupil, had been coerced into silence by the stepfather.

The boy who is currently nursing injuries at Nyeri county referal hospital maintains he did not steal the said Ksh.50.

The mother only learned of the incident on Saturday when one of her daughters told her that the brother was in pain.

She raised an alarm and the man was arrested by area residents and handed to police at Endarasha Police Post where he was detained.

Dr. Eric Mabeya, a resident surgeon at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital, said the boy sustained soft tissue injuries and is expected to undergo an operation later on Monday.

Dr. Mabeya further pointed out that as much as the boy’s urination had not been affected he is traumatised and will need psychological help.

After the stepfather injured the boy’s private parts he further ordered him to cut two sacks of grass and feed the cows.

The child’s mother said the man has often assaulted the boy and had even recently hurt his hand but she always forgave him (stepfather) hoping he would change the violent behaviour.