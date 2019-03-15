Nairobi central business district has been brought to a stand still after the murder of slain former university of Nairobi student leader Samuuel alias OCS Rigara.
The death of Rigara is seen as an assassination after he opposed threatening of students at klub 36 popularly known as clabu.
Rigara who vied for an MCA seat on an independent ticket in 2017
Breaking: Riots in Nairobi as University students protest Killing of ex SONU leader OCS Ragira
kenyans have to take back our country from mlevi,mrogi and other guys cheering their handshake……..thieves,killers
ata mkoloni aliua ata dedan kimathi na wengine maelvu ata millions ..sasa ako wapi………hatutaki ii srikal ya kufanya watu maskini…..waizi ….sasa ni kuua wale wanapinga public land grab….
95%of Kenyans survived with only one meal, 60%of Kenyans cannot attend hospital when they sick survived only with panadols, 75%of parents cannot afford to send their children to secondary school this is how kenyans survived due to the affected by corruption. And stupid Kenyans cannot do anything Why?Time for Kenyans taking laws into their hands.In New-Zealand young men acts and gets rid of Muslims invading their country.
animal farm …..side effects ndio hizi ..killing small fish……jailing small fish…..
state house sio ya mamako…shenzi
wanainchi watamua……and drankard ako kwa shnida……na jizee with kamongo mentality..