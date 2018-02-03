BREAKING: Raila top ally Makadara MP Hon Aladwa Arrested, Detained At CID Headquarters

Makadara MP George Aladwa has been arrested.

Mr Aladwa was arrested Friday night from him Buru buru home, minority whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed said.

Mr Mohamed who is also the Suna East MP said the Mr Aladwa is currently being held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters.

A series of arrests that began after the swearing in of Peoples’ president Raila Odinga on January 30th at Uhuru park. Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was the first to be arrested and self-declared National Resistance General Miguna Miguna followed on Friday morning. As several MPs security detail was withdrawn.

Aladwa’s reason for arrest is still unknown.